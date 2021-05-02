Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Market Cap Tops $26.57 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00071209 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000111 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

