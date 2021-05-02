New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 5,500 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Ceridian HCM worth $8,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 5,063.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,251,000 after purchasing an additional 480,856 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,531,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,425,000 after acquiring an additional 471,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth $45,289,000.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $94.48 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $55.42 and a one year high of $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,181.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $427,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $10,823,974.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

