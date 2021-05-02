New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.10 Million Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Sunrun worth $10,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,055,698,000 after acquiring an additional 20,720,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,193 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,389 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $78,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $4,635,477.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,721,710.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 7,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $389,213.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 120,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,181,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,954 shares of company stock valued at $19,596,445 in the last 90 days. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day moving average of $64.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,225.31 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $320.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

