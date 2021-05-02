New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.79 Million Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $55,978,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 438.1% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 48,186 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $20,394,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WH opened at $73.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.24. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.31, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $76.04.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WH. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 27,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,777,593.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

