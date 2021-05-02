New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 64,469 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,469 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Capri worth $8,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,595,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,434,959 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth $79,072,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,743,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,564,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Capri by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,628,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,411,000 after buying an additional 738,301 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $55.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $58.58.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Capri to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

