New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,951 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Nielsen worth $10,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349,119 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,927,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,224 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,581,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,841,000 after purchasing an additional 583,641 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,705,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.97. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -61.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NLSN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

