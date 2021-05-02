Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.70.

A number of research analysts have commented on NMRK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $601.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.