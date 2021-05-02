Newton Coin Project Market Capitalization Tops $59,687.39 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar. Newton Coin Project has a total market cap of $59,687.39 and $2.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project (NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

