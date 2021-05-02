Newton (NEW) Price Reaches $0.0011

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Newton has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Newton has a market cap of $23.13 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00064106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.11 or 0.00280132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $651.37 or 0.01146824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.94 or 0.00739366 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00026131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,820.83 or 1.00040400 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

