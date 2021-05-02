NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.59 Million

Equities analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) will post sales of $6.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.70 million and the highest is $7.48 million. NexPoint Real Estate Finance reported sales of $4.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will report full-year sales of $26.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.40 million to $29.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $26.62 million, with estimates ranging from $23.20 million to $30.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07.

NREF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James raised their target price on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 1,712.96, a quick ratio of 1,712.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

In related news, Director Catherine D. Wood purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,257.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NREF. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 47,797 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 28,984 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.