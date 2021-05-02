NEXT.coin Trading Up 14.3% Over Last Week (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,725.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $979.77 or 0.01727227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $333.24 or 0.00587458 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00065292 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001114 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001384 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012862 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

