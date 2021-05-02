NEXT (NEXT) Price Up 23.5% Over Last Week

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $4,747.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000427 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $272.80 or 0.00474186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002460 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

