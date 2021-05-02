NFT (NFT) Market Capitalization Reaches $13.75 Million

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One NFT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFT has traded 53% higher against the US dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $13.75 million and approximately $319,695.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00069581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00019371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00072573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.86 or 0.00848443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00096949 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,947.88 or 0.08766576 BTC.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.