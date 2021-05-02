NFTX (NFTX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.96 Million

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $72.08 million and $1.96 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFTX has traded up 43.6% against the US dollar. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for $153.88 or 0.00272643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00069581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00019371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00072573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.86 or 0.00848443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00096949 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,947.88 or 0.08766576 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,428 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

