Niftyx Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $20.27 Million (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $20.27 million and $709,253.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000686 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Niftyx Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00069543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00071799 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $489.36 or 0.00850623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.70 or 0.00096811 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00049708 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,156.57 or 0.08963260 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niftyx Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niftyx Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niftyx Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niftyx Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.