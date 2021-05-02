NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,679 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 25,327 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,401,651,000 after purchasing an additional 454,108 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,752,404,000 after purchasing an additional 388,550 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Williams Financial Group started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $132.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.83. The company has a market capitalization of $209.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

