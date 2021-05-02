NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,468 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.8% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 75.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,296,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $969,678,000 after buying an additional 283,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $249,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

NKE stock opened at $132.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.86 and its 200-day moving average is $135.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $209.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

