Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

NKLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Nikola in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Nikola alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 552,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $7,999,997.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter worth $260,013,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the first quarter valued at $30,169,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at $5,158,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at $4,576,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at $3,370,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $11.57 on Friday. Nikola has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $93.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.42.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Equities analysts expect that Nikola will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.