Nimiq (NIM) Price Up 28.1% This Week

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 28.1% against the dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $83.02 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,691.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.59 or 0.05194190 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $997.58 or 0.01729169 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $272.37 or 0.00472113 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.24 or 0.00714558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.59 or 0.00585160 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00077235 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.10 or 0.00428316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,371,504,615 coins and its circulating supply is 7,710,004,615 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

