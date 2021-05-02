Niobium Coin (NBC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $250,538.51

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 58.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Niobium Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Niobium Coin has a total market capitalization of $250,538.51 and approximately $12.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00069052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00019556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00069529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.61 or 0.00870115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $5,480.23 or 0.09449720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00096922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00048647 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

NBC is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Niobium Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

