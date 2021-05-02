Niobium Coin (NBC) Trading Down 56.4% This Week

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 33.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Niobium Coin has a total market capitalization of $250,520.68 and $41.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded down 56.4% against the dollar. One Niobium Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00069316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00019613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00072876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $489.44 or 0.00860646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00096251 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00048038 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,873.82 or 0.08570302 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

NBC is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

