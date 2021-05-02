Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 11,107 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,107 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Eastman Chemical worth $8,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $115.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $57.30 and a 52-week high of $119.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.47.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at $35,362,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

