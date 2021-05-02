Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.51 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 658,183 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $10,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 27,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Shares of WMB opened at $24.36 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.91.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.66%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.