Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.82 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,984 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Iron Mountain worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,871,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,573,000 after purchasing an additional 780,108 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,942,000 after purchasing an additional 457,087 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 566.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 526,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 447,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,384,000 after purchasing an additional 421,919 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,278,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,809,707.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,556 shares of company stock worth $1,218,292. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM opened at $40.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 87.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

