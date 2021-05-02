NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,164 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of NiSource worth $9,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NI. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in NiSource by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NiSource by 2.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in NiSource by 0.4% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 161,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in NiSource by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 48,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

Shares of NI opened at $26.02 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

NI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

In other news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.