NKN (NKN) Market Capitalization Hits $453.24 Million

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 2nd. NKN has a total market cap of $453.24 million and approximately $86.86 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NKN has traded 27.5% higher against the dollar. One NKN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00065013 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.97 or 0.00279862 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00031675 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $642.09 or 0.01109451 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00009887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00056697 BTC.

About NKN

NKN (CRYPTO:NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 583,666,666 coins. NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . NKN’s official message board is medium.com/nknetwork . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NKN’s official website is nkn.org

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

Buying and Selling NKN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NKN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

