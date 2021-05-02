NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the March 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 809,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other NMI news, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $75,700.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Claudia J. Merkle sold 33,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $820,360.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,024.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,556 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in NMI in the third quarter worth $98,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in NMI by 10.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in NMI by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NMI by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in NMI by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NMIH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NMI has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $26.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.72.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NMI will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

