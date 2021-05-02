Nord Finance Hits 24-Hour Volume of $672,436.00 (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $5.27 or 0.00009326 BTC on exchanges. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $5.60 million and $672,436.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00064363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.78 or 0.00280989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $631.21 or 0.01117029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.51 or 0.00722929 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00025677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,463.62 or 0.99921179 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,984 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

