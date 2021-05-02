Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on NRDXF. Societe Generale cut shares of Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRDXF opened at $29.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.38. Nordex has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

