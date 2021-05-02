Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,870,000 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the March 31st total of 4,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NAT stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $487.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.64. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $6.38.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is -114.29%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NAT. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,000,843 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,721,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,729,000 after purchasing an additional 819,088 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 718,460 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

