Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several research firms recently commented on NENTF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. DNB Markets upgraded Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS NENTF opened at $47.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $58.95.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It creates, produces, and distributes television shows, commercials, feature films, branded content, and events for broadcasters, streamers, distributors, advertisers, and other organizations.

