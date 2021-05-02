Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Down 25.3% in April

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the March 31st total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NHYDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, April 26th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

OTCMKTS NHYDY traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.36. 29,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.45, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.2878 dividend. This is a boost from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

