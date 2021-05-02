Northside Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Northside Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $15,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after purchasing an additional 650,831 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,098,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,005,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,020,000 after purchasing an additional 62,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 772,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,728,000 after acquiring an additional 68,623 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $103.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $72.53 and a 12 month high of $104.38.

