Northside Capital Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 0.7% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $165.66 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.04 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.92.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

