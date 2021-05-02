Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Short Interest Up 37.6% in April

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the March 31st total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 298.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 18.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Norwood Financial stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14. Norwood Financial has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $30.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $209.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Norwood Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

