NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Stake Boosted by Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 6,142.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,280 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy makes up about 3.0% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NRG. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in NRG Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 146,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in NRG Energy by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $35.82. 2,634,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417,546. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.82. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $44.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.83%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.72.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

