Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.76. Nu Skin Enterprises reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nu Skin Enterprises.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $748.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.94 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

NYSE:NUS traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $52.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,702. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 49.03%.

In related news, Chairman Steven Lund bought 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $1,001,842.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 2,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $118,182.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,902.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,373 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,965,000 after buying an additional 20,083 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,723,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,790,000 after buying an additional 367,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $46,393,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 828,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,263,000 after buying an additional 85,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 611,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,346,000 after buying an additional 310,273 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.