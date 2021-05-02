Nuggets (NUG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.79 Million

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last week, Nuggets has traded 72.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nuggets has a market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $10,627.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuggets coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nuggets alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00063637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.28 or 0.00277419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $634.41 or 0.01091276 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $418.89 or 0.00720544 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00025363 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,174.05 or 1.00067082 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life

Buying and Selling Nuggets

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.