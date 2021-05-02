NULS (NULS) Price Reaches $1.14 on Top Exchanges

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One NULS coin can now be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00002016 BTC on popular exchanges. NULS has a total market capitalization of $113.40 million and $97.77 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00064323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.97 or 0.00283316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $628.26 or 0.01112668 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.66 or 0.00721980 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00025677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,389.39 or 0.99867820 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

