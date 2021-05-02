NuShares Trading Down 33.5% Over Last 7 Days (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One NuShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NuShares has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. NuShares has a market cap of $3.71 million and $80.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NuShares alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00026928 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000610 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,157,557,343 coins and its circulating supply is 5,807,275,225 coins. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

Buying and Selling NuShares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.