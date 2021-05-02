Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,700 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the March 31st total of 184,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $703,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 19,775 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 454,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 273,035 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:NVG opened at $17.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $17.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

