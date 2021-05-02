Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Down 23.9% in April

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the March 31st total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:QQQX opened at $28.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.70. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.449 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 776,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,206,000 after acquiring an additional 204,732 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 863.5% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 134,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 120,731 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,984,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 628.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 63,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,668,000 after purchasing an additional 57,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

