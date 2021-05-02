Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,400 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the March 31st total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 489,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,647. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $15.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.0595 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.