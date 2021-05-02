Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the March 31st total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,129,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,714,000 after buying an additional 32,413 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,864,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,021,000 after buying an additional 587,885 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after buying an additional 219,258 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 547,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 90,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 467,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 143,510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BXMX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,213. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

