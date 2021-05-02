Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Short Interest Down 22.6% in April

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the March 31st total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 817,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 672,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,964,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 413,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,830,000 after buying an additional 43,395 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 370,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after buying an additional 12,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 187.8% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 136,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 89,384 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.77. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $24.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

