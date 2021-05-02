NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,366 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

NVDA opened at $600.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $563.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $544.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $280.84 and a 12 month high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

