NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,706 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after acquiring an additional 871,896 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,076,228,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,077,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,651,273,000 after acquiring an additional 67,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,451,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $600.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.67 billion, a PE ratio of 98.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $280.84 and a twelve month high of $648.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $563.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $544.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

