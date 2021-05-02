NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the March 31st total of 6,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $192.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of -363.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.08. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.32.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

