Nyerium Price Tops $0.0046 (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 49.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Nyerium has a market cap of $148,922.01 and approximately $17,413.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nyerium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nyerium has traded 809.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Nyerium Coin Profile

Nyerium (NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 37,193,115 coins and its circulating supply is 32,308,487 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Buying and Selling Nyerium

