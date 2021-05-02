Nyzo (NYZO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $783,650.00

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Nyzo has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Nyzo has a market cap of $13.85 million and $783,650.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nyzo coin can currently be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00002047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nyzo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00064661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.87 or 0.00281711 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $642.98 or 0.01132990 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.14 or 0.00735038 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00026283 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,756.47 or 1.00010810 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Nyzo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nyzo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyzo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.